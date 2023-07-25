Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .270 with 17 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Miller is batting .200 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Miller has recorded a hit in 54 of 81 games this season (66.7%), including 17 multi-hit games (21.0%).
- In 6.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Miller has driven in a run in 23 games this season (28.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.9%).
- He has scored in 30.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.9%.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.263
|AVG
|.278
|.327
|OBP
|.293
|.380
|SLG
|.389
|10
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|13
|30/12
|K/BB
|29/4
|7
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.72 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander tossed eight scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 2.10 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .170 to his opponents.
