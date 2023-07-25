Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini and his .419 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is batting .240 with five home runs and 15 walks.
- Caratini has gotten a hit in 20 of 38 games this year (52.6%), including seven multi-hit games (18.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 38), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Caratini has had an RBI in 15 games this season (39.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.9%).
- In 12 games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.203
|AVG
|.273
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.356
|SLG
|.364
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|20/10
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.10, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .170 batting average against him.
