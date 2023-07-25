Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .208 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
- Adames has had a hit in 51 of 91 games this year (56.0%), including multiple hits 16 times (17.6%).
- Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (16.5%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 29.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (37.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.230
|AVG
|.185
|.299
|OBP
|.282
|.466
|SLG
|.339
|19
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|52/18
|K/BB
|50/21
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott (5-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw eight scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.10, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .170 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.