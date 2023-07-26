Brewers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 26
Wednesday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) and the Cincinnati Reds (56-47) facing off at American Family Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 26.
The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (6-8) for the Brewers and Ben Lively (4-5) for the Reds.
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have won 28, or 58.3%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Milwaukee has won 12 of its 23 games, or 52.2%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
- Milwaukee has scored 420 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 21
|Braves
|L 6-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Mike Soroka
|July 22
|Braves
|W 4-3
|Adrian Houser vs Allan Winans
|July 23
|Braves
|L 4-2
|Julio Teheran vs Bryce Elder
|July 24
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Colin Rea vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 25
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Andrew Abbott
|July 26
|Reds
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Ben Lively
|July 28
|@ Braves
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Mike Soroka
|July 29
|@ Braves
|-
|Julio Teheran vs TBA
|July 30
|@ Braves
|-
|Colin Rea vs Bryce Elder
|July 31
|@ Nationals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Jake Irvin
|August 1
|@ Nationals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Josiah Gray
