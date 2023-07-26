Wednesday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) and the Cincinnati Reds (56-47) facing off at American Family Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 26.

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (6-8) for the Brewers and Ben Lively (4-5) for the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 28, or 58.3%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Milwaukee has won 12 of its 23 games, or 52.2%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Milwaukee has scored 420 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

