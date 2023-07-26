William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Wednesday at American Family Field against Ben Lively, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Brewers are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+120). The contest's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. For four games in a row, Milwaukee and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 9.4 runs.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have gone 28-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.3% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Milwaukee has a record of 12-11 (52.2%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Brewers a 59.2% chance to win.

Milwaukee has played in 102 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-56-5).

The Brewers have gone 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-24 28-22 25-20 31-26 41-29 15-17

