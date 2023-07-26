The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with William Contreras and Jonathan India among those expected to step up at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 22nd in baseball with 106 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .376 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers are 25th in the majors with a .232 batting average.

Milwaukee is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (420 total).

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Brewers' 9.2 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.

Milwaukee has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.225).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.63 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

Peralta has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Peralta will aim to go five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

In three of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Braves L 6-4 Home Freddy Peralta Mike Soroka 7/22/2023 Braves W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Allan Winans 7/23/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/24/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 7/25/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/26/2023 Reds - Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively 7/28/2023 Braves - Away Adrian Houser Mike Soroka 7/29/2023 Braves - Away Julio Teheran - 7/30/2023 Braves - Away Colin Rea Bryce Elder 7/31/2023 Nationals - Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 8/1/2023 Nationals - Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.