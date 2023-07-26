The Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) and Cincinnati Reds (56-47) play on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (6-8) for the Brewers and Ben Lively (4-5) for the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (6-8, 4.63 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.88 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (6-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.63 and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .226 in 19 games this season.

He has nine quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Freddy Peralta vs. Reds

The Reds have scored 503 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB. They have 879 hits, 11th in baseball, with 115 home runs (16th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Reds in one game, and they have gone 1-for-19 over six innings.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively (4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season.

His last time out came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.

Lively is looking to record his second quality start of the year.

Lively has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year entering this game.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Ben Lively vs. Brewers

He will take the mound against a Brewers offense that ranks 28th in the league with 777 total hits (on a .232 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .376 (27th in the league) with 106 total home runs (22nd in MLB action).

In 16 2/3 innings over three appearances against the Brewers this season, Lively has a 3.78 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .210.

