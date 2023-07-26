Christian Yelich and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds and Ben Lively on July 26 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) against the Reds.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with 108 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .484.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 33rd in slugging.

Yelich enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

Yelich has had a hit in 69 of 98 games this season (70.4%), including multiple hits 29 times (29.6%).

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has had an RBI in 37 games this year (37.8%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51 games this year (52.0%), including multiple runs in 20 games.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .301 AVG .280 .390 OBP .365 .495 SLG .473 20 XBH 20 7 HR 8 28 RBI 30 46/25 K/BB 42/24 12 SB 10

Reds Pitching Rankings