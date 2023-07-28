Abraham Toro Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Abraham Toro, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Yonny Chirinos and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Abraham Toro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Abraham Toro At The Plate (2022)
- Toro-Hernandez hit .185 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
- Toro-Hernandez got a hit in 44.2% of his 104 games last year, with multiple hits in 13.5% of them.
- He hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games last year (10 of 104), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Toro-Hernandez drove in a run in 24.0% of his games last season (25 of 104), with two or more RBIs in eight of those contests (7.7%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored in 32 of 104 games last year (30.8%), including scoring more than once in 3.8% of his games (four times).
Abraham Toro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|55
|.195
|AVG
|.177
|.241
|OBP
|.237
|.336
|SLG
|.314
|11
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|15
|38/9
|K/BB
|27/13
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff was second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Chirinos gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.02 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday, July 16 when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.02 ERA and 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
