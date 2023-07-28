Adrian Houser will take the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers looking to shut down Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 107 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored 423 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Brewers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.89 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined 1.219 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Houser (3-2) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Houser will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Braves W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Allan Winans 7/23/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/24/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 7/25/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/26/2023 Reds W 3-0 Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively 7/28/2023 Braves - Away Adrian Houser Yonny Chirinos 7/29/2023 Braves - Away Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/30/2023 Braves - Away Colin Rea Bryce Elder 7/31/2023 Nationals - Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 8/1/2023 Nationals - Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray 8/2/2023 Nationals - Away Adrian Houser MacKenzie Gore

