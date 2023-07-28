Sky vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-19) battle Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (9-14) on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on ION.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Storm matchup.
Sky vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-4.5)
|161
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Sky (-4.5)
|161.5
|-200
|+165
|PointsBet
|Sky (-4.5)
|161.5
|-200
|+150
|Tipico
|Sky (-5.5)
|161.5
|-220
|+170
Sky vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Sky are 11-11-0 ATS this season.
- The Storm have won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Chicago has not covered the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Seattle has covered the spread nine times this season (9-8 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 10 out of the Sky's 22 games this season have gone over the point total.
- The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 22 times this year.
