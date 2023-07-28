After going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Yonny Chirinos) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Reds.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has three doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .159.

In 12 of 27 games this season (44.4%), Taylor has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 27 games so far this year.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 16 .216 AVG .118 .237 OBP .132 .351 SLG .196 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 4 RBI 2 13/1 K/BB 9/1 2 SB 2

