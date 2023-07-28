Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with Yonny Chirinos on the hill, July 28 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .206 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 walks.
- In 52 of 93 games this year (55.9%) Adames has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (15 of 93), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (29.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (11.8%).
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year (34 of 93), with two or more runs nine times (9.7%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|43
|.227
|AVG
|.185
|.300
|OBP
|.282
|.453
|SLG
|.339
|19
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|55/19
|K/BB
|50/21
|1
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 108 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Chirinos (4-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.02 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 16 -- the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 4.02 ERA and 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
