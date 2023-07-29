The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will hit the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and Andruw Monasterio on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

The Brewers are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Braves (-225). The matchup's over/under is set at 10 runs.

Brewers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -225 +180 10 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 50 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (50%) in those games.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 42 of its 104 games with a total.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-24 28-23 26-20 31-27 42-30 15-17

