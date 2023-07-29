Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (65-36) will host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (57-47) at Truist Park on Saturday, July 29, with a start time of 7:20 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Braves (-210). The over/under for the contest has been set at 10 runs.

Brewers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (7-2, 3.30 ERA) vs Julio Teheran - MIL (2-4, 3.75 ERA)

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 57, or 64.8%, of the 88 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 20-8 (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 4-6 record across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in 25, or 50%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) William Contreras 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Abraham Toro 0.5 (-200) - 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 1st Win NL Central -184 - 1st

