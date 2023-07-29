Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 29 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Braves.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 109 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .478. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this season (70 of 100), with more than one hit 29 times (29.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this year (14.0%), homering in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 51 games this season, with multiple runs 20 times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|48
|.300
|AVG
|.272
|.387
|OBP
|.356
|.495
|SLG
|.461
|21
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|30
|46/25
|K/BB
|43/24
|12
|SB
|10
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 15th, 1.230 WHIP ranks 36th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 57th.
