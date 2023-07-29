The Amundi Evian Championship is underway, and Min Ji Park is currently in 18th place with a score of -2.

Looking to place a bet on Min Ji Park at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Min Ji Park Insights

Park has finished under par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last nine rounds.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Park has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in six of her last nine rounds.

Park has finished in the top 20 in two of her past three appearances.

The past three times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Park has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of her past three events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 16 +1 181 0 2 0 0 $167,641

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

In Park's previous two appearances at this tournament, she has finished in the top 20 once. Her average finish has been 28th.

Park made the cut in each of her last two attempts at this event.

The most recent time Park played this event was in 2023, and she finished 18th.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,013 yards, 486 yards longer than the 6,527-yard par 71 at this week's event.

Evian Resort Golf Club checks in at 6,527 yards, six yards longer than the average course Park has played in the past year (6,521 yards).

Park's Last Time Out

Park was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 3.19 strokes to finish in the 44th percentile of the field.

She finished in the 83rd percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 4.10 strokes on those 40 holes.

Park was better than 82% of the field at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 5.02.

Park recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Park carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (3.0).

Park recorded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

At that last outing, Park's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.4).

Park ended the U.S. Women’s Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Park outperformed the tournament average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards Park Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Park's performance prior to the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.