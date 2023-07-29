The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (hitting .219 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Reds.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini has a double, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .248.
  • Caratini has had a hit in 21 of 39 games this season (53.8%), including multiple hits eight times (20.5%).
  • Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (12.8%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 38.5% of his games this season, Caratini has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • In 12 games this year (30.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 18
.222 AVG .273
.342 OBP .333
.381 SLG .364
4 XBH 2
3 HR 2
9 RBI 9
20/10 K/BB 13/5
1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 109 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.30), 36th in WHIP (1.230), and 57th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
