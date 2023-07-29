William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, William Contreras (.366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Braves.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .272 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 57 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.9%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (32.1%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (10.7%).
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (41.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.273
|AVG
|.270
|.357
|OBP
|.339
|.433
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|20
|26/19
|K/BB
|42/14
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 109 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.30), 36th in WHIP (1.230), and 57th in K/9 (6.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.