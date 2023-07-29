On Saturday, William Contreras (.366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Braves.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .272 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 68th in the league in slugging.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 57 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.

In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.9%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (32.1%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (10.7%).

He has scored at least once 35 times this season (41.7%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.3%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .273 AVG .270 .357 OBP .339 .433 SLG .436 15 XBH 15 4 HR 6 18 RBI 20 26/19 K/BB 42/14 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings