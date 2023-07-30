Sunday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (66-36) against the Milwaukee Brewers (57-48) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 1:35 PM on July 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver to the mound, while Colin Rea (5-4) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The past 10 Brewers matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (49%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Milwaukee scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (435 total, 4.1 per game).

The Brewers have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule