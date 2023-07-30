Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the hill, on July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .233 with 25 doubles, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Santana has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has driven in a run in 34 games this season (35.8%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season (35 of 95), with two or more runs eight times (8.4%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .232 AVG .238 .323 OBP .319 .384 SLG .436 15 XBH 22 5 HR 7 17 RBI 36 31/22 K/BB 38/23 4 SB 2

