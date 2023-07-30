Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the hill, on July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .233 with 25 doubles, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has driven in a run in 34 games this season (35.8%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season (35 of 95), with two or more runs eight times (8.4%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.232
|AVG
|.238
|.323
|OBP
|.319
|.384
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|36
|31/22
|K/BB
|38/23
|4
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smith-Shawver takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Braves.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 20-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
