Tyrone Taylor -- batting .097 with a home run and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the hill, on July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .161 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

This season, Taylor has tallied at least one hit in 13 of 29 games (44.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 29 games so far this season.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 18 .216 AVG .125 .237 OBP .138 .351 SLG .196 3 XBH 2 1 HR 1 4 RBI 3 13/1 K/BB 11/1 2 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings