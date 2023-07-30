William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Braves.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Braves Player Props
|Brewers vs Braves Prediction
|Brewers vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Braves
|Brewers vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Braves Odds
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .274 with 20 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 59th in slugging.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 58 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 85), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has an RBI in 28 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this season (42.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.273
|AVG
|.275
|.357
|OBP
|.342
|.433
|SLG
|.461
|15
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|23
|26/19
|K/BB
|43/14
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smith-Shawver starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The 20-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.