Brewers vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 31
Monday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (57-49) and the Washington Nationals (44-62) clashing at Nationals Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 31.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-5) will take the ball for the Nationals.
Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have won 29, or 59.2%, of the 49 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Milwaukee is 2-2 this season when entering a game favored by -210 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 67.7% chance to win.
- Milwaukee has scored 441 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 25
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Andrew Abbott
|July 26
|Reds
|W 3-0
|Freddy Peralta vs Ben Lively
|July 28
|@ Braves
|L 10-7
|Adrian Houser vs Yonny Chirinos
|July 29
|@ Braves
|L 11-5
|Julio Teheran vs Bryce Elder
|July 30
|@ Braves
|L 8-6
|Colin Rea vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|July 31
|@ Nationals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Jake Irvin
|August 1
|@ Nationals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Josiah Gray
|August 2
|@ Nationals
|-
|Wade Miley vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 3
|Pirates
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Mitch Keller
|August 4
|Pirates
|-
|Colin Rea vs Quinn Priester
|August 5
|Pirates
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Rich Hill
