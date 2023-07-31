The Milwaukee Brewers (57-49) visit the Washington Nationals (44-62) to open a three-game series at Nationals Park, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET on Monday. The Brewers are coming off a series defeat to the Braves, and the Nationals a series loss to the Mets.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-5) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Brewers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.46 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 5.09 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (9-6) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.46, a 3.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.045 in 21 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Burnes has 19 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin (3-5 with a 5.09 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season.

The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

During 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.09 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.

Irvin heads into the game with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Irvin will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

