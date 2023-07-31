On Monday, William Contreras (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Braves.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .276 with 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 35th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 59 of 86 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

He has hit a home run in 12.8% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 33.7% of his games this season (29 of 86), with two or more RBI 11 times (12.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 of 86 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 44 .273 AVG .279 .357 OBP .344 .433 SLG .465 15 XBH 18 4 HR 7 18 RBI 25 26/19 K/BB 44/14 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings