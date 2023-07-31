The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.135 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 41 walks while batting .202.

Adames has had a hit in 53 of 96 games this year (55.2%), including multiple hits 16 times (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (15.6%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.1% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 34 of 96 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .227 AVG .178 .300 OBP .274 .453 SLG .322 19 XBH 14 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 55/19 K/BB 54/22 1 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings