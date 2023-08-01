Brewers vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 1
Tuesday's contest that pits the Washington Nationals (45-62) against the Milwaukee Brewers (57-50) at Nationals Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 1.
The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (6-8) for the Brewers and Josiah Gray (7-8) for the Nationals.
Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Nationals 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have won 29, or 58%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Milwaukee has a record of 6-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored 444 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 26
|Reds
|W 3-0
|Freddy Peralta vs Ben Lively
|July 28
|@ Braves
|L 10-7
|Adrian Houser vs Yonny Chirinos
|July 29
|@ Braves
|L 11-5
|Julio Teheran vs Bryce Elder
|July 30
|@ Braves
|L 8-6
|Colin Rea vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|July 31
|@ Nationals
|L 5-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Jake Irvin
|August 1
|@ Nationals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Josiah Gray
|August 2
|@ Nationals
|-
|Wade Miley vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 3
|Pirates
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Mitch Keller
|August 4
|Pirates
|-
|Colin Rea vs Quinn Priester
|August 5
|Pirates
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Rich Hill
|August 6
|Pirates
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Johan Oviedo
