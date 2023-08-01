Tuesday's contest that pits the Washington Nationals (45-62) against the Milwaukee Brewers (57-50) at Nationals Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 1.

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (6-8) for the Brewers and Josiah Gray (7-8) for the Nationals.

Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 29, or 58%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 6-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored 444 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Brewers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule