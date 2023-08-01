When the Milwaukee Brewers (57-50) and Washington Nationals (45-62) square of at Nationals Park on Tuesday, August 1, Freddy Peralta will get the nod for the Brewers, while the Nationals will send Josiah Gray to the hill. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Brewers (-160). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (6-8, 4.38 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-8, 3.27 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Brewers' matchup against the Nationals but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Brewers (-160) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to take down the Nationals with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.25.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Christian Yelich get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 50 times and won 29, or 58%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 6-9 (40%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 2-2 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 39 wins in the 95 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 26 times in 59 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Brewers vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Willy Adames 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) William Contreras 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Freddy Peralta - - - -

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.