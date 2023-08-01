Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Nationals on August 1, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Christian Yelich, Lane Thomas and others when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Peralta Stats
- The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (6-8) to the mound for his 21st start this season.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.
- Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 40th, 1.239 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
Peralta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 26
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|13
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 21
|5.0
|6
|6
|6
|5
|3
|at Reds
|Jul. 15
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 6
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|10
|3
|at Pirates
|Jun. 30
|5.1
|3
|3
|3
|8
|2
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has put up 114 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .290/.374/.486 on the season.
- Yelich has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 31
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 28
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 83 hits with 25 doubles, 13 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .233/.320/.413 slash line so far this year.
- Santana has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with two home runs, three walks and two RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 25 walks and 57 RBI (121 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.334/.473 on the year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
C.J. Abrams Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Abrams Stats
- C.J. Abrams has 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 18 walks and 41 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped 25 bases.
- He's slashing .257/.310/.417 so far this season.
- Abrams has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with three walks.
Abrams Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 31
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mets
|Jul. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|at Mets
|Jul. 29
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
