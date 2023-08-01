Brewers vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 1
The Milwaukee Brewers (57-50) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when visiting the Washington Nationals (45-62) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (6-8, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (7-8, 3.27 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (6-8, 4.38 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (7-8, 3.27 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta
- Peralta (6-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.6 walks per nine across 20 games.
- He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.
- Peralta has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.27 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.27 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .252 to opposing hitters.
- Gray is seeking his third quality start in a row.
- Gray will try to build upon an 11-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.27), 50th in WHIP (1.411), and 44th in K/9 (7.8).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.