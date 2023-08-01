The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana and his .649 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .233.

Santana has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (12.4%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (36.1%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (13.4%).

In 37.1% of his games this year (36 of 97), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .232 AVG .238 .323 OBP .319 .384 SLG .436 15 XBH 22 5 HR 7 17 RBI 36 31/22 K/BB 38/23 4 SB 2

