Brewers vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 2
Wednesday's game between the Washington Nationals (45-63) and Milwaukee Brewers (58-50) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on August 2.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Wade Miley (6-2) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (6-8) will take the ball for the Nationals.
Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Nationals 6, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Nationals Player Props
|Brewers vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have been favorites in 51 games this season and won 30 (58.8%) of those contests.
- Milwaukee is 16-13 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored 450 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|@ Braves
|L 10-7
|Adrian Houser vs Yonny Chirinos
|July 29
|@ Braves
|L 11-5
|Julio Teheran vs Bryce Elder
|July 30
|@ Braves
|L 8-6
|Colin Rea vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|July 31
|@ Nationals
|L 5-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Jake Irvin
|August 1
|@ Nationals
|W 6-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Josiah Gray
|August 2
|@ Nationals
|-
|Wade Miley vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 3
|Pirates
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Mitch Keller
|August 4
|Pirates
|-
|Colin Rea vs Quinn Priester
|August 5
|Pirates
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Rich Hill
|August 6
|Pirates
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Johan Oviedo
|August 7
|Rockies
|-
|Wade Miley vs Peter Lambert
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.