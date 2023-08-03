When the Milwaukee Brewers (58-51) and Pittsburgh Pirates (48-59) meet in the series opener at American Family Field on Thursday, August 3, Adrian Houser will get the ball for the Brewers, while the Pirates will send Mitch Keller to the mound. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Houser - MIL (3-3, 4.43 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-7, 3.97 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Brewers versus Pirates game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Brewers (-130) in this matchup, means that you think the Brewers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.69 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Yelich hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 30, or 57.7%, of the 52 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have an 18-15 record (winning 54.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Brewers went 3-3 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (41.2%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 29-32 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Mark Canha 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 9th 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.