Friday's contest at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (59-51) going head-to-head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (48-60) at 8:10 PM (on August 4). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Brewers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Colin Rea (5-4) for the Brewers and Quinn Priester (2-1) for the Pirates.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-3.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 31, or 58.5%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Milwaukee has won three of its eight games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Milwaukee has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 466 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).

Brewers Schedule