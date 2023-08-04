On Friday, Carlos Santana (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Quinn Priester. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Quinn Priester TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .228 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 walks.

In 58 of 100 games this season (58.0%) Santana has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 100), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has driven in a run in 35 games this year (35.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 37 games this year (37.0%), including eight multi-run games (8.0%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .231 AVG .238 .319 OBP .319 .379 SLG .436 15 XBH 22 5 HR 7 17 RBI 36 32/22 K/BB 38/23 4 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings