Sloane Stephens begins the National Bank Open following her Citi Open finished with a loss to Lauren Davis in the round of 32. Stephens' opener is versus Anhelina Kalinina (in the round of 64). Stephens' odds are +8000 to win this tournament at Stade Iga.

Stephens at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Stephens' Next Match

Stephens will face Kalinina in the round of 64 of the National Bank Open on Monday, August 7 at 10:00 AM ET.

Stephens has current moneyline odds of -155 to win her next contest versus Kalinina.

Stephens Stats

Stephens is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open, at the hands of No. 54-ranked Davis, 6-7, 6-3, 1-6.

In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Stephens is yet to win a title, and her record is 20-19.

In 13 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Stephens is 11-13 in matches.

Stephens has played 21.6 games per match in her 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

In her 24 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Stephens has averaged 21.3 games.

Stephens has won 38% of her return games and 64.5% of her service games over the past year.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Stephens has claimed 35.5% of her return games and 62.6% of her service games.

