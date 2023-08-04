Venus Williams faces Madison Keys to begin play in the National Bank Open in Montréal, Quebec (in the round of 64). In her previous tournament (the Wimbledon), she was eliminated by Elina Svitolina in the round of 128. Williams currently has +20000 odds to win this tournament at Stade Iga.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 National Bank Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Williams at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Williams' Next Match

Williams will begin play at the National Bank Open by meeting Keys in the round of 64 on Monday, August 7 (at 10:00 AM ET).

Williams is listed at +575 to win her next contest versus Keys. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Williams? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Williams Stats

Williams is coming off a defeat in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon, at the hands of No. 76-ranked Svitolina, 4-6, 3-6.

Through seven tournaments over the past year, Williams is yet to win a title, and her record is 2-7.

Williams has a record of 1-4 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Williams has played nine matches and 24.6 games per match.

On hard courts, Williams has played five matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 21.2 games per match while winning 41.5% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Williams has won 58.9% of her service games, and she has won 27.5% of her return games.

Williams has won 28.8% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 53.7% of her service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.