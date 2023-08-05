The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to Bryan Reynolds for continued success at the plate when they take on Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, in the third game of a four-game series at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with 116 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .379, the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.234).

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in runs scored with 470 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers' .313 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers strike out 9 times per game, the No. 21 mark in the majors.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee's 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.241).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Burnes is seeking his seventh quality start in a row.

Burnes will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 21st straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Nationals L 5-3 Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 8/1/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray 8/2/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Wade Miley MacKenzie Gore 8/3/2023 Pirates W 14-1 Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 8/4/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates - Home Corbin Burnes Bailey Falter 8/6/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Woodruff Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies - Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies - Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies - Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox - Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech

