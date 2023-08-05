How to Watch the Brewers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to Bryan Reynolds for continued success at the plate when they take on Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, in the third game of a four-game series at American Family Field.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with 116 total home runs.
- Milwaukee is slugging .379, the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Brewers have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.234).
- Milwaukee ranks 23rd in runs scored with 470 (4.2 per game).
- The Brewers' .313 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers strike out 9 times per game, the No. 21 mark in the majors.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee's 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.241).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 133 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Burnes is seeking his seventh quality start in a row.
- Burnes will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 21st straight start. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-3
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Jake Irvin
|8/1/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Josiah Gray
|8/2/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/3/2023
|Pirates
|W 14-1
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Mitch Keller
|8/4/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Quinn Priester
|8/5/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Bailey Falter
|8/6/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Johan Oviedo
|8/7/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Peter Lambert
|8/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Freeland
|8/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Chris Flexen
|8/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Michael Kopech
