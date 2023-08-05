Corbin Burnes will toe the rubber for the Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) on Saturday, August 5 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60), who will counter with Bailey Falter. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Pirates have +200 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.44 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 31 (57.4%) of those contests.

The Brewers have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 36, or 41.4%, of the 87 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 2-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mark Canha 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Willy Adames 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) William Contreras 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 11th 1st Win NL Central +110 - 1st

