The Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (9-6) against the Pirates and Bailey Falter.

Brewers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSWI
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: American Family Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.44 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

  • The Brewers will hand the ball to Burnes (9-6) for his 23rd start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.44 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .195 in 22 games this season.
  • He's going for his seventh straight quality start.
  • Burnes has 20 starts in a row of five innings or more.
  • He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Corbin Burnes vs. Pirates

  • The Pirates rank 26th in MLB with 451 runs scored this season. They have a .237 batting average this campaign with 105 home runs (25th in the league).
  • The right-hander has faced the Pirates one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-22 with two RBI in seven innings.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

  • Falter will start for the Pirates, his first this season.
  • The 26-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.

