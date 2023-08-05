Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Bailey Falter

BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .230 with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.

Santana has gotten at least one hit in 58.4% of his games this season (59 of 101), with at least two hits 21 times (20.8%).

In 12.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has an RBI in 36 of 101 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 37.6% of his games this season (38 of 101), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 .300 AVG .105 .300 OBP .190 .600 SLG .263 1 XBH 1 1 HR 1 2 RBI 1 3/0 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings