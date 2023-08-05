Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .184 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .203 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
- Adames has gotten a hit in 56 of 101 games this year (55.4%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (16.8%).
- He has homered in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.7% of his games this season, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (36.6%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.222
|AVG
|.183
|.300
|OBP
|.277
|.439
|SLG
|.325
|19
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|20
|59/21
|K/BB
|56/23
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.56 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter will start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old lefty.
