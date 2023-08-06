Brewers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 6
Sunday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (60-52) and Pittsburgh Pirates (49-61) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on August 6.
The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (1-0) versus the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (5-11).
Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 3, Pirates 2.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 32, or 58.2%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has entered six games this season favored by -210 or more and is 3-3 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- Milwaukee has scored 473 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 1
|@ Nationals
|W 6-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Josiah Gray
|August 2
|@ Nationals
|L 3-2
|Wade Miley vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 3
|Pirates
|W 14-1
|Adrian Houser vs Mitch Keller
|August 4
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Colin Rea vs Quinn Priester
|August 5
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Corbin Burnes vs Bailey Falter
|August 6
|Pirates
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Johan Oviedo
|August 7
|Rockies
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Peter Lambert
|August 8
|Rockies
|-
|Wade Miley vs Kyle Freeland
|August 9
|Rockies
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Chris Flexen
|August 11
|@ White Sox
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Michael Kopech
|August 12
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesse Scholtens
