The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field at American Family Field against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with 116 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.378).

The Brewers' .234 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in runs scored with 473 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Brewers' nine strikeouts per game rank 21st in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 16th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee's 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.239).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Woodruff (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his third of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, April 8, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering four hits.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray 8/2/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Wade Miley MacKenzie Gore 8/3/2023 Pirates W 14-1 Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 8/4/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Corbin Burnes Bailey Falter 8/6/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Woodruff Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies - Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies - Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies - Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox - Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens

