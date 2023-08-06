The Milwaukee Brewers (60-52) will rely on Christian Yelich when they host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (49-61) at American Family Field on Sunday, August 6. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +170 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is listed at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff - MIL (1-0, 0.79 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (5-11, 4.42 ERA)

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 32, or 58.2%, of those games.

The Brewers have a record of 3-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Brewers have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (40.9%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 4-6 when favored by +170 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) William Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Mark Canha 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 11th 1st Win NL Central +105 - 1st

