Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Sunday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .226 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.0% of his games this season (49 of 86), with at least two hits 15 times (17.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 86), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this year (27.9%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.240
|AVG
|.211
|.324
|OBP
|.307
|.416
|SLG
|.317
|14
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|14
|53/17
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Pirates allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-11 with a 4.42 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 124 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.42 ERA ranks 50th, 1.335 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8 K/9 ranks 46th.
