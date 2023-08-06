William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Sunday, William Contreras (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .273 with 24 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
- In 63 of 92 games this season (68.5%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (30.4%).
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Contreras has had an RBI in 32 games this season (34.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (41.3%), including nine multi-run games (9.8%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.268
|AVG
|.277
|.349
|OBP
|.338
|.421
|SLG
|.462
|16
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|27
|28/20
|K/BB
|47/14
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (5-11 with a 4.42 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.42), 51st in WHIP (1.335), and 46th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
