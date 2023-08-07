The Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Monday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Carlos Santana and Jurickson Profar among those expected to produce at the plate.

Brewers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 22nd in MLB play with 116 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.376).

The Brewers are 27th in MLB with a .233 batting average.

Milwaukee is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (474 total).

The Brewers are 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Brewers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.235).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Peralta is trying to earn his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Peralta is aiming for his 12th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Wade Miley MacKenzie Gore 8/3/2023 Pirates W 14-1 Home Adrian Houser Mitch Keller 8/4/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Colin Rea Quinn Priester 8/5/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Corbin Burnes Bailey Falter 8/6/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies - Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies - Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies - Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox - Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens 8/13/2023 White Sox - Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease

