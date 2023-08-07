How to Watch the Brewers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
The Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Monday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Carlos Santana and Jurickson Profar among those expected to produce at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Rockies Player Props
|Brewers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Rockies Odds
|Brewers vs Rockies Prediction
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers are 22nd in MLB play with 116 total home runs.
- Milwaukee has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.376).
- The Brewers are 27th in MLB with a .233 batting average.
- Milwaukee is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (474 total).
- The Brewers are 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Brewers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in MLB.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee has a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.235).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Freddy Peralta (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Peralta is trying to earn his third straight quality start in this matchup.
- Peralta is aiming for his 12th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/2/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/3/2023
|Pirates
|W 14-1
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Mitch Keller
|8/4/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Quinn Priester
|8/5/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Bailey Falter
|8/6/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-1
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Johan Oviedo
|8/7/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Peter Lambert
|8/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Freeland
|8/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Chris Flexen
|8/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Michael Kopech
|8/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dylan Cease
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.