Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (60-53) will host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (44-67) at American Family Field on Monday, August 7, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +195. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Brewers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (7-8, 4.38 ERA) vs Peter Lambert - COL (2-2, 5.07 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Brewers and Rockies game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Brewers (-250) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $14.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Yelich get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 32, or 57.1%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 96 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (41.7%) in those games.

The Rockies have won all of their 13 games in which they were named as at least a +195 moneyline underdog.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Willy Adames 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) William Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Mark Canha 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 1st Win NL Central -114 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.